Deepika Padukone seems to enjoy her new hobby, shares picture of embroidery work in progress

IANS

Mumbai, April 17

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a new hobby. While the actress awaits the arrival of her baby with her husband Ranveer Singh, she is enjoying the process of embroidery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of her artwork. However, she also dropped hints that she may not be consistent with it and complete the artwork owing to her schedule.

The picture shows a less-than-half-done piece of embroidery. She wrote in the caption, ‘Hopefully I’ll be able to share the completed version’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a slew of projects lined up for the release. She will be next seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan-starrer film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film, which is mounted on a huge scale, is said to be a fusion of Indian mythology and sci-fi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh