 Deepika Padukone sizzles in Besharam Rang from Pathaan : The Tribune India

Deepika Padukone sizzles in Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Deepika teases fans with her hot avatar from the song

Deepika Padukone sizzles in Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Deepika Padukone shares new still from her upcoming song Besharam Rang. Instagram/deepikapadukone



ANI

Mumbai, December 10

Deepika Padukone has set the temperature soaring with her new still from Pathaan's upcoming song 'Besharam Rang'! On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share Deepika's look from the upcoming song and needless to say, it has the internet talking.

"Mirror mirror on the wall, she's the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," wrote SRK while sharing the extremely hot photo of Deepika.

In the photo, Deepika is seen in a yellow bikini, gazing into the camera, oozing charm.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Deepika also shared the still on her Instagram account. Take a look:

On Friday, Deepika gave a sneak peek into the upcoming song with yet another hot avatar in gold swimwear! As 'Besharam Rang' will be unveiled on December 12, Deepika, on Friday, shared a glimpse of her look from the track.

As per the makers, the song is supposedly set to present Deepika at her hottest best and showcase the breathtaking chemistry between her and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking more about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, "Besharam Rang will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatar yet. For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I'm confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!" 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, also stars John Abraham.

#deepika padukone #john abraham #Paathan #shah rukh khan

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

