 Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says "he loves telling everyone how much I eat' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says "he loves telling everyone how much I eat'

Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says "he loves telling everyone how much I eat'

Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says


IANS

Mumbai, May 8

As their film 'Piku' marks nine years since its release, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture featuring herself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and late star Irrfan Khan from its sets.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the picture, where the three are seen having a conversation. The image also has a team member serving them some food on a plate.

The actress captioned the image: “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.”

She also shared that she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai.

“@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and daughter. It showcases the quirky nature of the duo and their eccentricities.

Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in 'Fighter'. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Deepika Padukone #Instagram #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

4
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

5
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

6
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

7
Diaspora

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

8
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

9
India

‘Great, green and trashy’: Danish envoy points out garbage-ridden lane near embassy; NDMC responds

10
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff

The airline cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala urges Governor to convene Vidhan Sabha session for floor test

Haryana political crisis: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test

Congress seeks time to meet Governor Dattatreya; demands Pre...

Hardeep Singh, SAD's Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh, joins AAP

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

The lone SAD councillor, who is into tenting business, was t...

Punjab Police nab 2 suspects in Kharar bouncer murder case after encounter at Medi-City in New Chandigarh

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

The bouncer's killing was reportedly a fallout of more than ...

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing from the 4300 bl...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Punjab Police nab 2 suspects in Kharar bouncer murder case after encounter at Medi-City in New Chandigarh

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

2 Independents file papers for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat

Zirakpur: Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Eminent lawyer Paramjit Singh Patwalia to join The Tribune Trust

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator