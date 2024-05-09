Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says "he loves telling everyone how much I eat'

IANS

Mumbai, May 8

As their film 'Piku' marks nine years since its release, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture featuring herself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and late star Irrfan Khan from its sets.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the picture, where the three are seen having a conversation. The image also has a team member serving them some food on a plate.

The actress captioned the image: “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.”

She also shared that she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai.

“@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and daughter. It showcases the quirky nature of the duo and their eccentricities.

Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in 'Fighter'. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

