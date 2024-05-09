Deepika Padukone teases Amitabh Bachchan as 'Piku' clocks 9, says "he loves telling everyone how much I eat'

Mumbai, May 8
As their film 'Piku' marks nine years since its release, actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture featuring herself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and late star Irrfan Khan from its sets.
Deepika took to Instagram to share the picture, where the three are seen having a conversation. The image also has a team member serving them some food on a plate.
The actress captioned the image: “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan.”
She also shared that she misses Irrfan, who passed away in 2020 due to cancer in Mumbai.
“@Irrfan oh how much we miss you (heart emojis),” she added.
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is about a father and daughter. It showcases the quirky nature of the duo and their eccentricities.
Deepika, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ranveer Singh, was last seen on screen in 'Fighter'. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh in the upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express fires 25 cabin crew members for not reporting to work; serves ultimatum on striking staff
The airline cancels 85 flights due to cabin crew shortage
Haryana political crisis: Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test
Congress seeks time to meet Governor Dattatreya; demands Pre...
Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari
The lone SAD councillor, who is into tenting business, was t...
Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh
The bouncer's killing was reportedly a fallout of more than ...
Indian student missing in Chicago since May 2
Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has been missing from the 4300 bl...