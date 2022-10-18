Deepika Padukone to romance Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli's next?

Mumbai, October 18
After the phenomenal success of 'RRR', superstar director S.S. Rajamouli is making his next movie with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in lead.
The film, written by Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be inspired by real-life events and the latest buzz is that it will star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opposite Mahesh Babu.
Tentatively titled 'SSMB29', the film is an adventure drama and will most likely go on floors by the first half of 2023. According to the media reports, this will be the first time when Deepika and Mahesh will be working together.
Meanwhile, Deepika is currently busy with another pan-India film titled 'Project K', where she will be seen along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty. The film, which got delayed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, is being directed by Nag Ashwin.
Earlier, Deepika fell ill on the sets of 'Project K' and was rushed to a hospital after her heart rate spiked. The actress soon recovered and was back to shooting the fim.
Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush' which will also star Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...