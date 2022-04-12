Deepika Padukone to skip ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's wedding? Insta video of her leaving Mumbai before marriage fuels speculation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Two days before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Looking stellar in a denim on denim look, she was seen stepping out of her car and walking inside the airport.

Deepika wore a green denim jacket with matching jeans. She matched her white sneakers with the white t-shirt under the jacket. Her airport look was completed with black sunglasses.

While no one knows the reason for her travel, fans speculate she is leaving the city because it’s Alia and Ranbir’s wedding this week.

Many fans complimented Deepika for her style. A fan was quick to comment, “Leaving Mumbai before the Ralia (Ranbir and Alia) wedding.” Another one wrote, “Deepika bhi airport pe katrina bhi airport pe,,,,samaj rhe ho X ki saadi me jana padega yaha.”

Back in 2007, the actress dated Ranbir for about two years. As reported by India Today, it was an ugly breakup and Deepika cried a lot after their separation. She said, “It made me realise I should not be so attached to one thing or a person - after the break-up, the fact that I had to pick myself up. I cried a lot after my break-up. But I have become a better person and I thank him for that."

Years later, on Koffee with Karan in 2018, Deepika said that she has left the past behind. Both Deepika and Alia also revealed on the show that they share a friendly relationship.

During the Koffee With Karan episode, talking about her past relationship, Deepika said, “I think it’s just about accepting the past, the present, and the future. I’m not someone who holds on to negativity.” She also mentioned that her equation was Ranbir on gets better. Deepika told Karan Johar, that she shares a friendly relationship with Ranbir and Alia. “I don’t think it could be in a better place.”

Even Alia Bhatt had said on the show, “We are all in a very happy and content place at the moment. There’s no awkwardness between us at all.”

