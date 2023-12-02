Deepika Padukone turns hairstylist for friend during her London getaway

Mumbai, December 2
Holidaying in London, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turned hairstylist for her friend.
Deepika's friend Sneha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture getting her hair done by the ‘Padmaavat' star.
She captioned it: “Getting my hair done by the one and only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.”
Deepika had earlier shared pictures with her girls on her day out in London. Her husband Ranveer Singh had dropped love emojis in the comment section.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan' in a special role. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
She will also be seen in the sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas. She also has ‘Singham 3' directed by Rohit Shetty.
#Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #England #Instagram #London #Mumbai
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel bombards southern Gaza as humanitarian crisis reaches ‘breaking point’
193 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since truce ended ...
After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO
Pakistan on November 24 beat India in an election to UNESCO ...
Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for Assembly polls
Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan an...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Retired judges have kept India’s arbitral system in ‘tight-fist grip’: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice-President applauds CJI Chandrachud’s ‘bold’ and ‘timely...