Deepika Padukone turns hairstylist for friend during her London getaway

IANS

Mumbai, December 2

Holidaying in London, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone turned hairstylist for her friend.

Deepika's friend Sneha took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture getting her hair done by the ‘Padmaavat' star.

She captioned it: “Getting my hair done by the one and only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4.”

Deepika had earlier shared pictures with her girls on her day out in London. Her husband Ranveer Singh had dropped love emojis in the comment section.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

On the work front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan' in a special role. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in the sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas. She also has ‘Singham 3' directed by Rohit Shetty.

#Bollywood #Deepika Padukone #England #Instagram #London #Mumbai