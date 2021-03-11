Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with her father on his birthday today

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

After a hectic Cannes schedule, where she represented India as a jury member, Deepika Padukone made time to visit Tirupati temple and celebrate her father’s birthday with the family.

Apart from being a global star, Deepika Padukone has always been a loving daughter and a family-person. She makes sure to be a part of every special occasion from birthdays to anniversaries, festivals to family holidays.

As part of an annual family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years, the superstar along with her parents and sister Anisha visited the temple to seek blessings for her family as Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday today.

Deepika Padukone was spotted in a powder pink Lucknowi suit, and the traditional Tirupati shawl.

Post this trip, the superstar dives head first into the shoot for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan as life comes full circle for this ‘Om Shanti Om’ pair. Deepika also has ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.

