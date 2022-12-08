Deepika Padukone will be Rohit Shetty's lady Singham

Mumbai, December 8
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty during the song launch of his upcoming film 'Cirkus' revealed that actress Deepika Padukone will be donning the khaki uniform for his cop universe as they are all set to work together.
Rohit, who was at the launch of 'Current Laga Re' along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika, made the news on stage.
He said: "Log poochte rehte hai Singham ka agla part kab aayega? Today let me take his opportunity to say that Deepika and I will work together next year." Rohit and Deepika have previously worked together in 'Chennai Express' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and released in 2013. It would be after a decade that the actress and filmmaker would be working together.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh
The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: With Congress heading for victory, CM Jairam Thakur to hand over resignation to Governor
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hill state has 68 seats, ...
Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet
To be lodged at a five star hotel in Mohali
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3
BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost
BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...