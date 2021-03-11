Deepika Padukone yoga video gets a 'hottie' reaction from Alia Bhatt

Chandigarh, May 7
Deepika Padukone, in a new video, spoke about her love for yoga. The actress shares she started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago. Expressing what yoga means to her, in the video, she can be seen mastering some hard-core yoga asanas.
On Friday, the 36-year-old actress posted the fitness video on her Instagram and penned a long note about her connect with the ancient practise. She wrote, “I started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling," Deepika wrote while telling that starting yoga felt natural to her.
Highlighting the varied benefits of yoga and how she approaches it, Deepika added, “The beauty of yoga, apart from its numerous benefits, is that you can practice it in absolutely any space, in any part of the world. All you need is your mind and your body. I have, over the years, been exposed to several different types of workouts, exercises and practices, however it is practising yoga that makes me feel the most centred, balanced and grounded."
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Of the many people who left comments on the video, actress Alia Bhatt, who also practices yoga, reacted to the video. She called Deepika a ‘hottie’ and dropped three fire emojis.
Alia has often shared videos of herself practicing yoga on her social media handles. In fact, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in 2020, Alia posted a special video which had her pet cat Edward giving company as she flowed from one asana to another.
Work wise, Deepika has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Alia, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh.
