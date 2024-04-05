Deepika Padukone’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ featured on Oscars’ official Instagram page

ANI

Deepika Padukone’s hit song Deewani Mastani, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani, has been featured on The Academy’s official Instagram handle.

Deepika’s dance video has been featured on Oscars’ official Instagram page, along with the caption, “Deepika Padukone performing Deewani Mastani (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

As soon as the video was posted, fans and industry members flooded the comments’ section. Deepika’s Bajirao Mastani co-star and husband Ranveer Singh wrote, “Mesmeric!” Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Thank you @theacademy.” One of the users wrote, “Deepika as Mastani is iconic, so mesmerising u can’t take your eyes off her.” Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in 2015 and declared a blockbuster. It marked Deepika and Ranveer’s second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their romantic drama film Ram Leela.

