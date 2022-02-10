Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' all set to release days before Valentine's Day, gets A certification

Chandigarh, February 10
Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, which is just days before Valentine's Day.
It features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The movie is much awaited since the trailer's release, fans have been talking about the on-screen intimacy and passionate romance.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has awarded Shakun Batra's film an Adults Only (A) certificate, reports India Today.
Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and the movie is about modern relationships. As per the official copy of the certificate awarded to the film, Gehraiyaan has been cleared without a single cut.
The Examining Committee after watching the film recommended certain modifications and excisions imposed by the EC, which have been carried out. The film has been cleared with an A certificate.
Deepika has sharing the new track Beqaaboo and wrote, “I’d be lying if I said this isn’t my most favourite song from the album! #Beqaaboo now playing on Song Out Now! Link in Bio! (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone's in an interview recently said Communication is the key to successful relationship.
The actress, who in 2018 was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME, has also talked about what it feels like to be in love. She says for her love is trust, friendship, companionship and where one can just be themselves.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...