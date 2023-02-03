Deepika-Prabhas starrer ‘Project K’ will be a two-part film

Big budget sci-fi film Project K for which three talented actors — Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone — have joined hands will be a two-part film. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin will helm the project and all the actors will be in never-before-seen avatars. The makers have been creating quite a buzz after releasing the poster. The first part of the film has already been shot and they are working on the second.
A source close to the project shared, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a two-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Baahubali franchise. Project K also celebrates 50 years of producers Vyjayanthi Movies.” It is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...