Deepika-Prabhas starrer ‘Project K’ will be a two-part film

Big budget sci-fi film Project K for which three talented actors — Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone — have joined hands will be a two-part film. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin will helm the project and all the actors will be in never-before-seen avatars. The makers have been creating quite a buzz after releasing the poster. The first part of the film has already been shot and they are working on the second.

A source close to the project shared, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a two-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Baahubali franchise. Project K also celebrates 50 years of producers Vyjayanthi Movies.” It is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. — TMS