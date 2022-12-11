DeepikaPadukone sizzles in a still from ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Saturday and teased fans with a new picture of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan, where she is looking stunning in a yellow bikini. SRK captioned his post as, “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 am.” Deepika plays a spy in Pathaan and director Siddharth Anand says that the makers wanted to present Deepika in her most glamorous avatar yet.

The director says, “Deepika Padukone, apart from being a fantastic actor who has grown with each film, is also a beautiful woman. Casting her for the character in the film was as organic as it could get. She can be vulnerable and yet very, very sexy just effortlessly. So, when you have her in the film, you have to present her in a way that does complete justice to her.” — TMS