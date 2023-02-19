DeepikaPadukone wants to play superhero in Hollywood

At a recent event, Deepika Padukone talked about the South East Asian representation in Hollywood. The actress not only confirmed that she had rejected many stereotypical roles being offered to her, but also clarified what she wished for the future. Padukone said, “I think we have a long way to go when it comes to South Asian representation. So, I think that’s what I am looking for. I am done for all of us- on behalf of all of us- being the Indian doctor in a movie or the Indian taxi driver. I want to be a Wonder Woman, I want to be Bat Woman … And when I say I, it means we.”

She continued, “There’s no reason why I want us to be Barbie. I want us to be all of those things and there’s no reason why we can’t be. And so the choice of or the decision to not do these movies is an intentional decision to say - bring me, bring us something that is worth our talent, worth our while and worth our energy.”

Deepika will next be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Project K, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, in her kitty. — TMS