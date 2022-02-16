Deepshikha Deshmukh meets Ruskin Bond while shooting in Mussoorie

Deepshikha Deshmukh is a voracious reader and is currently developing a book bank for the children in Latur. She is also particular about inculcating the habit of reading in her two children. Recently, when she was shooting in the hilly climes of Mussoorie, she made it a point to visit Landour, where the iconic author Ruskin Bond resides. She says, “I took my children with me on this trip and we were fortunate to meet the legend at his home and have an extremely delightful conversation with him. He was so gracious and warm, even signed copies of The Room on the Roof for the kids.”

She also posted a note on social media, “What an honour and a privilege to meet the one and only Ruskin Bond; the legend whose stories animated my childhood, sparked my imagination and kindled my love for forests, mountains and all creatures, big and small. And to have his beautiful book, The Room on the Roof, autographed by him.”