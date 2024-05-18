 Delhi High Court restrains entities from using actor Jackie Shroff’s name, voice without permission : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Delhi High Court restrains entities from using actor Jackie Shroff’s name, voice without permission

Delhi High Court restrains entities from using actor Jackie Shroff’s name, voice without permission

Justice Sanjeev Narula also passes the direction against two content creators who published videos of Shroff

Delhi High Court restrains entities from using actor Jackie Shroff’s name, voice without permission

"If an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to irreparable loss/harm to the Plaintiff, not only financially but also with his right to live with dignity,” the court observed. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 18

The Delhi High Court has restrained various entities from using actor Jackie Shroff’s name, including sobriquets “Jackie” and “Jaggu Dadda”, voice and images for commercial purposes without permission.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an interim order dated May 15, said the entities selling wallpapers, T-shirts and posters on e-commerce websites and operating an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot platform were prima facie acting in violation of the actor’s personality and publicity rights by exploiting and misappropriating his attributes.

The judge also passed the direction against two content creators who published videos of Shroff with “extremely profane words and abuses”.

The court said Shroff is a celebrity and this status inherently grants him certain rights over his personality and associated attributes.

“The plaintiff has established a prima facie case for grant of an ex-parte injunction. Balance of convenience lies in his favour and against defendants no. 3-4, 6-7, 13 and 14. If an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to irreparable loss/harm to the Plaintiff, not only financially but also with his right to live with dignity,” the court observed.

“It becomes evident that the alleged activities of some of the defendants have, on a prima facie basis, resulted in commercial benefits through the unauthorised exploitation of the plaintiff’s personality. Such defendants have utilised the plaintiff’s name, image, voice, and other unique characteristics without permission, thereby infringing on his personality and publicity rights,” it said.

The court issued notice to certain other entities with respect to alleged violation of his rights, including a YouTube content creator hosting an allegedly derogatory video and a restaurant owner using the registered trademark “Bhidu” for his outlet.

With respect to the video, the court said the actor’s portrayal did not introduce any falsehoods. Rather, it embellished his existing public perception as being formidable and it would therefore like to hear the YouTuber before passing any order.

“The format, akin to a meme, spoof, or parody, is part of a burgeoning comedic genre that leverages the cultural resonance of public figures to create engaging content. YouTubers are a growing community, and the substantial viewership of these videos translates into significant revenue for the creators, underscoring that such content is not merely entertainment but also a vital source of livelihood for a considerable segment, particularly, the youth,” the court stated.

“Restricting such creative expressions by enjoining defendant no. 5 from producing similar videos or blocking these videos might have far-reaching consequences for this vibrant community. More critically, it could set a precedent that stifles freedom of expression, potentially deterring the public from exercising their right to free speech due to fear of legal repercussions,” the court opined.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 15 and directed the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to issue necessary directions to the telecom service providers and internet service providers to block the infringing URLs.

Some defendants said they had taken down the allegedly offending merchandise and the court held that they would be bound by the undertaking.

Shroff had approached the high court earlier this month against the unlicensed use of his name and personality attributes by several entities for commercial gain.

His counsel objected to the “misuse” of his personality and publicity rights through the sale of merchandise and wallpapers as well as “insulting” memes and GIFs and the use of AI.

He also alleged infringement of his trademark rights on Marathi slang “bhidu”.

Shroff, who was represented by lawyer Pravin Anand, has contended that individuals cannot be allowed to mislead consumers into buying products thinking they are endorsed by the actor who has worked in over 200 films.

In support of his case, Shroff’s counsel had relied on orders passed by the high court in similar lawsuits by actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

6
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

7
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

8
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

9
Punjab

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

10
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Kumar was first detained from the chief minister's residence...

AAP releases Swati Maliwal's new video walking out of Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

Medical report says Swati had a bruise of size of 3x2 cm ove...

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

Videos shows Asian looking youngsters being cornered by loca...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP built on lies, why was Kejriwal silent in Lucknow? Nadda on ‘AAP’s BJP using Maliwal to frame CM charge’

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches