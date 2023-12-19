Demi Lovato gets engaged

IANS

Popstar Demi Lovato has got engaged to musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes after one year of dating. Demi and Jordan, who went public with their romance in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles, a representative for the singer confirmed.

Jordan, a 32-year-old songwriter, who first met Demi in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song Substance, popped the question with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring.

After a ‘personal and intimate proposal’, Jordan and Demi headed to Craig’s, one of their favourite restaurants in L.A., to celebrate with their families. On Demi’s 31st birthday in August, Jordan shared a collection of sweet selfies and silly videos paying tribute to his now-fiancée.