'DeNiro should be called Naseeruddin Shah of America'

On Yuvaa’s Be A Man, Yaar! with Nikhil Taneja, Naseeruddin Shah opens up about his remarkable journey. With candid humour, he playfully suggests that he prefers not to be called the “Robert DeNiro of India” but rather believes that Robert DeNiro should be known as the “Naseeruddin Shah of America.”

During this engaging conversation, he reflects on the challenges he faced in the early stages of his career in the entertainment industry. However, the heart of this episode lies in his profound insights into masculinity, where he said, “There was a time when I was completely awed by masculinity. But this blatant misogynistic attitude, hating women, an attitude that doesn’t consider women worthy - how long will this last?”

Naseeruddin Shah delves into the complex relationship with his father, emphasising how their interactions have shaped his perception of masculinity over the years. He movingly mentions, “I had never touched my father,” and boldly proclaims, “I never wanted to become like my father; I always thought, why can’t I be like my mother?”

When Nikhil Taneja inquires about Naseeruddin Shah’s enduring and harmonious marriage to Ratna Pathak Shah, who is equally outspoken and successful. He shares insights into their remarkable bond, stating, “Our marriage thrived because we never imposed fixed expectations on each other. Gender roles were never etched in stone within our relationship. I told her from the outset that I couldn’t cook, but I could do the dishes and cleaning. Gradually, we discovered one another, and it was a continuous revelation. The bedrock of our union was our unwavering friendship, where roles remained undefined.”

