'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra flaunts her mehendi-clad hands with husband Nick Jonas' initials

Washington, October 14
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi adorned with the initials of her husband Nick Jonas.
Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor shared a picture flaunting her mehendi and chooda.
In the picture, Priyanka was seen holding a sieve in hand and dressed in a red saree which she accessorised with red-white chooda-styled bangles.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas."
Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
