'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra flaunts her mehendi-clad hands with husband Nick Jonas' initials

ANI

Washington, October 14

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi adorned with the initials of her husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor shared a picture flaunting her mehendi and chooda.

In the picture, Priyanka was seen holding a sieve in hand and dressed in a red saree which she accessorised with red-white chooda-styled bangles.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas."

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

#Instagram #Priyanka Chopra