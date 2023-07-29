Designer JJ Valaya on his 'Baroda' collection: It is all what you see and how you see it

ANI

New Delhi, July 29

Indian designer JJ Valaya wowed the audience with his new collection 'Baroda' on Day 4 of the India Couture Week 2023.

'Baroda,' a potpourri of superb craftsmanship and sophisticated design statements, develops through three distinct interpretations (chapters). In the first chapter (Art Deco), the collection traverses a fusion based on the craft of Lipan but interpreted in a medley of art deco lines and Mughal inlay motifs; it then moves on to a second chapter (Nomade) where Kutch motifs and mirror work rules albeit in a modern avatar; and finally moves to a third and final chapter (Royale) where the age-old Mashru fabric of Gujarat finds its soul mate in patterns inspired by Portuguese Azulejos tiles.

Talking about his collection, Valaya told ANI, "I think in the end it is all what you see and how you see it. To me, today was the celebration of a very tricking past of Gujarat. where influence from the Mughal empire, the Maratha empire and Portuguese come together and we created a new sub-language but more than anything it was celebration of grand Indian wedding.

He added, "The inspiration is from Gujarat. With the lots of other things like ribbon craft, other Kashmiri work, so all these things, you have to look at the clothes to realise that. Couture Collection of this magnitude take about 8 months to put together like right from research to experimenting then kind of coming out."

