Designer Manish Malhotra turns producer

ANI

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has added another feather to his cap, as he announced his debut as a producer with his production house Stage 5.

Taking to Instagram, Manish dropped the company’s logo and wrote, “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling I’ve had for clothes, colours and films. I was fascinated by fabrics, textures and music, and watched every film wide-eyed, longing to be a part of Indian cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew and I became a costume designer and then startedmy label after many years. Today, after three decades, I present to you Stage 5 Production. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, artiste who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production.”

