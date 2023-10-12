Designer Sanjay Garg opens Lakme Fashion Week

PTI

Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Saba Azad dazzled in metallics as they walked the ramp for ace designer Sanjay Garg, who opened the 2023 edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in New Delhi. The designer, known for his fearless use of colours, textiles and imagery for his label Raw Mango presented his new collection, Children of the Night.

For the collection, Garg drew inspiration from the world that comes alive after dark and used hues of gold, silver, black and greys. There were occasional pops of pink, yellow and electric blue too. The designer said all the dresses were made from fabrics that were handwoven on a loom by local weavers.

Koechlin looked resplendent in a silver-black off-shoulder saree gown, while Kapoor and Azad donned shimmery pantsuits.

Kapoor said she has been avidly wearing sarees designed by Garg for a long time.

“When he asked me to walk, I was floored by his entire concept because at the end of the day this is fashion and we are here to support that,” she said.

Azad said she was amazed to see how Garg crafted her dress from Gotta fabric with silk. “He said disco and handlooms, which is everything to me. I’m a musician and I make disco as a genre. So, this is ultimate,” Azad said.

Koechlin said Garg’s dresses were all simple yet elegant. “It is always so easy wearing this. I can dance as it is stretchy but it is also very sexy and classy. He does that really well,” she added. The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will run till October 15 at Pragati Maidan.

