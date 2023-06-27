Despite a tepid response to most theatrical releases in the past six months, here’s looking at films that rocked at the box-office

Sheetal
July is around the corner and in the past six months of 2023, it has been a mixed bag of hits and flops from the Indian film industry. We bring you some of the best theatrical releases that turned around the box-office numbers.
King Khan’s magic
Pathaan
Budget: Rs 250 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 1050 crore
Released in late January, Pathaan was long-awaited as Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to screen after four years. The multi-star power of talented actors, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia, and a cameo by Salman Khan also worked in its favour. While the song Besharam Rang did create a controversy, it shattered all records.
Rom-com zone
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Budget: Rs 110 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 215 crore
Released around Holi, this Luv Ranjan directorial worked as it has emotion, love and music to keep the masses entertained. Last seen in Baaghi 3 in 2020, Shraddha Kapoor’s comeback after three years, opposite Ranbir Kapoor, was a fresh pairing everybody needed. The jodi became an instant hit.
Controversial take
The Kerala Story
Budget: Rs 25 crore
Worldwide collection: 300.5 crore
This film was in limelight before its release as the director, Sudipto Sen, claimed it was based on true stories of 3,200 women in Kerala, who were radicalised and forced to change their religion to Islam and join the ISIS. However, after the matter came up in court, the producer removed that statement from the teaser. Controversy or no controversy, the film did work in theatres. It starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani.
History revisited
Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2
Budget: Rs 250 crore
Collection: Rs 342 crore
The first part of Ponniyin Selvan was well received by the audience last year, which led the makers finish post-production of the second part in April this year. Mani Ratnam’s magic worked for the second time, as the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, whereas the first one collected close to Rs 487 crore worldwide at the box-office. Moreover, this epic historical action film had big names in the cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj.
South shining
Varisu
Budget: Rs 175 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 302 crore
Regarded as a biggest Tamil hit of the year so far, the film crossed Rs 300 crore mark. It stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action drama movie got a festive release around Pongal in January.
2018: Everyone is a Hero
Budget: Rs 15 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 200 crore
The survival drama has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time as it crossed the Rs 200 crore benchmark. It tells the true story of real-life heroes of 2018 Kerala floods. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, the film is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. It is now available to stream on SonyLIV.
Dasara
Budget: Rs 65 crore
Worldwide collection: Rs 118.5 crore
Starring Nani, it is another film which is a modern tale yet has the trending mythological angle attached to the plot. Directed by Odella Srikanth, it also stars Keerthy Suresh.
(Inputs by Yathesht Pratiraj)
On the Punjabi turf
While the South Indian industry looks good, everything is not well with the Punjabi film industry. Pollywood had nothing much to offer in terms of hits except for Kalli Jotta, which gave a new pair to Pollywood industry - Satinder Sartaaj and Neeru Bajwa. Although the budget was merely Rs 2.5 crore, the film managed to collect Rs 40 crore worldwide with fifty-fifty percentage of Indian and overseas collection (Rs 20 crore each).
