Despite death threats, Salman Khan continues work, to shoot for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Hyderabad

Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to start the shoot of his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He is ready to fly to Hyderabad for the film’s next schedule today, June 6.
Despite the death threat letters that his father Salim Khan received on Sunday, the Dabangg actor continue his work-life routine.
Salman was in Abu Dhabi over the weekend to host the IIFA awards 2022. He returned to Mumbai on Sunday evening.
According to a report by ETimes, Salman is likely to fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali today. It says, “Salman and the entire team will be flying to Hyderabad today for a 25-day schedule of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Thereafter, Salman will return and join the Tiger 3 schedule in Mumbai.”
It’s being said that Salman is stressed about the recent developments. But the actor hasn’t let it interfere with his work commitments. On Sunday, he also attended an event held for Anant Ambani’s fiance Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram, which witnessed presence of stars including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rajkumar Hirani, Meezan Jaffery, and Sagarika Ghatge among others.
Mumbai Police tighten security for Salman Khan, family
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Monday said they have taken the threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan "seriously", and all angles of the case will be probed.
Earlier in the day, a police team visited Khan's residence in suburban Bandra and increased security around the premises, a day after the actor and his father and screenplay writer Salim Khan received an anonymous letter threatening to kill them.
Talking to reporters, Pandey said, “As the matter is serious, so we have also taken this issue seriously. Our officials are actively investigating the case. No one has been detained till now.
