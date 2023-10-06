Despite only a few roles coming his way, Rohan Vinod Mehra, son of noted film actor Vinod Mehra, believes the key to success lies is persistent efforts

Nonika Singh

Indeed, as he puts it, “It is a unique situation”. Is Rohan Vinod Mehra, who lost his father, noted film actor Vinod Mehra, even before he was born, an insider or an outsider? How does the handsome young actor deal with the fact that while his show Kaala has left some critics unimpressed, his performance is being universally acknowledged?

Rohan, however, is not only ready to take on our queries, even those a bit discomfiting, but is rather disarmingly honest and charming in his responses. For those who may not have liked Kaala, his first repartee is, “Everyone is entitled to an opinion.” Having said that, he rises in passionate defence of both the show and its director, Beejoy Nambiar, “Nambiar sir pushes the envelope and his work is so rooted yet contemporary. I think he truly deserves to be celebrated.”

On OTT, it might be easy to get your first break. But with so much talent around, it’s becoming incredibly difficult to stand out. — Rohan Vinod Mehra

Undeniably, it was a challenge for Rohan to play the complete arc of his character, Subhendu, who ages from 25 to 55. Playing father to an actor (Avinash Tiwary) a few years older than himself, however, was not such a difficult proposition even though many advised him not to. Choice, interestingly, is not a word he can fully relate to. For someone who is ‘an insider in theory’ but outsider since he grew up in Kenya far removed from arc-lights, he has had no option but say yes to whatever came his way. Of course, if he had an alternative, he would still have made his debut with Bazaar, which allowed him to rub shoulders with Saif Ali Khan.

Tough going

Despite an assured debut, work has only trickled by. Till Kaala happened, he has been from one audition to another and faced rejection up, close and umpteen number of times. On the trick to surviving in this industry where a role may not be yours even after an excellent audition, he quotes Winston Churchill: “If you are in hell keep going.” Fierce zeal and passion for his craft has indeed ensured, “I am going somewhere.” After Kaala, he is hopeful and optimistic. Soon he will be seen in Adbhut, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Like father, like son

Rohan is mighty proud of his father Vinod Mehra’s acting abilities and risk-taking ability too. As he is discovering the actor as well as the father he never saw through his cinema, he gushes, “He was a complete artiste. It would be a great honour if people compare me with him.”

Sure, he has inherited his father’s passion for music and photography (a book is on the anvil.) If Mehra senior wanted to work behind the camera and died before he could complete his first directorial, Gurudev, Rohan too desires to turn a director. In fact, he went to an acting school just to know how to direct actors. Only alongside he fell in love with acting. He says, “I always wanted to be a storyteller. While learning the craft of acting, I became aware that actors are storytellers too, only they use their body to that effect.”

He has already made short films like Afterword and the wisdom he has gained from various directors has certainly come in handy. He shares, “From Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom I assisted in Bajirao Mastani, I learnt the significance of pre-production. Nikhil Advani is so inspirational and with Nambiar sir I understood how you can create magic within a limited budget. Sabbir Khan, my director in Adbhut, loves his actors so much that you think you can do anything.” While direction can wait, the writer in Rohan is in hyperactive mode. He has penned several scripts, mostly relationship dramas. “I hope to direct them one day, when someone backs my projects.” Or he makes enough money to make his own?

Right now, the space where actors like him, not yet stars, find themselves in, is indeed a very crowded. “On OTT, it might be easy to get your first break. But with so much talent around, it’s becoming incredibly difficult to stand out. ” Nevertheless, he has in Kaala. Stardom as yet may not be Rohan’s USP, he sure is busy carving a unique space.