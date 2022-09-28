Desserts from ‘Purani Dilli’, ‘mehendi’ from Rajasthan for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding

New Delhi, September 28

Preparations are in full swing for actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding celebrations, which starts on Thursday in New Delhi.

Their extensive menu will also have 'chaat', 'tikkis' and an assortment of desserts from old Delhi. Also, a 'mehendi' (heena) artist is being flown down from Rajasthan for Richa.

According to a source, "There are lots of street food counters from across different parts of the capital. The man making ‘Choley Bhature’ is the same guy who got famous due to Virat Kohli."

"Mehendi artist is being flown down from Rajasthan," the source said, adding that the "decor will have lots of greens, blues and earthy colours to represent elements of earth and nature."

The sangeet ceremony is expected to have around a 100 guests and the cocktail will see over 150-200 guests attending the actors' special day.

The source added: "Venue for sangeet is Richa's friends’ bungalow where she has spent a good deal of time growing up. Folk singers will also be present during the mehendi ceremony on Thursday."

The Mumbai reception will be attended by people from the industry including Hollywood personalities such as Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, who too, are expected to join the celebrations. IANS

#Cricket #Richa Chadha #Virat Kohli