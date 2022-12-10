Dev Joshi joins Japanese billionaire to fly to moon in SpaceX rocket, very excited to meet 'chanda mama'

Mumbai, December 10
The phrase "To the moon and back" could prove true for actor Dev Joshi, who is known for his work on the television show "Baalveer". Joshi is the youngest among the 7 people who will fly to the moon in 2023 in a SpaceX flight.
The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.
The winners were announced on Twitter and dearMoon website. In a video posted on the website, Dev can be heard saying: "You have seen me flying in space as a superhero. Time to make it real."
He shared his excitement in an Instargam reel. Watch:
View this post on Instagram
Dev has been in the entertainment industry since he was three and has done several television series. He has also worked in Gujarati regional cinema with more than 20 movies to his credit. The actor, who started his journey in 2010, has also worked in music albums, stage shows and commercials.
He is currently pursuing a Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the United Nations Institute of Training and Research.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy
Oath to be taken on Sunday at 11 am
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post
He has served as state president of all 3 wings of Congress—...
Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief
Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined ...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...