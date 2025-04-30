DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Dev Patel to direct The Peasant

Dev Patel to direct The Peasant

Actor Dev Patel is set to step into the director's shoes once again with his upcoming project The Peasant. According to reports, the actor will also write and star in the film from Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures. Described...
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dev Patel
Advertisement

Actor Dev Patel is set to step into the director's shoes once again with his upcoming project The Peasant.

According to reports, the actor will also write and star in the film from Fifth Season and Thunder Road Pictures.

Described as a revenge thriller, the film is said to have shades of Braveheart and John Wick as well as notes of King Arthur as it mashes up medieval knights with feudal India.

Advertisement

Set in the 1300s, it centers on a shepherd who embarks on a rage-fuelled campaign against a group of mercenary knights who ransacked his community, revealing himself to be more than he seems.

Patel, best known for Slumdog Millionaire, made his directorial debut with Monkey Man last year. The film also featured Sobhita Dhulipala.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper