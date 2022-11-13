Devi Basu Singh Grover: Bipasha, Karan announce their baby girl's name

Mumbai, November 12

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha and Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.

A screengrab of Biapasha Basu's post on Instagram.

A small note too, was attached with the picture, which read: "12.11.22, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Alongside the post, they wrote: "Blessed".

Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and tied the knot after a year of dating, in April 2016. IANS

