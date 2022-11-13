Devi Basu Singh Grover: Bipasha, Karan announce their baby girl's name

Mumbai, November 12
Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.
Bipasha and Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.
A small note too, was attached with the picture, which read: "12.11.22, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."
Alongside the post, they wrote: "Blessed".
Bipasha and Karan first met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and tied the knot after a year of dating, in April 2016. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia
He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
England win the toss, to field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan
Both teams unchanged from their semi-finals
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...