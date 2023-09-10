Devoleena Bhattacharjee joins cast of Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been roped in for the character of Deesha in the television show Dil Diyaan Gallaan after its 10-year leap.

Deesha is a charming music teacher and a single mother with a mysterious past. She is set to be paired opposite Veer in the show.

The show tells the story of a family torn apart by misunderstandings and deep-seated beliefs, leaving behind unresolved emotions and strained relationships.

Devoleena said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this heart-warming show. The story is taking a new turn but I think the essence of Dil Diyaan Gallaan will remain the same. Deesha is a character with layers and a hidden past that will keep the audience guessing. It’s going to be an exciting ride for both me and the viewers as we see how she impacts the lives of the Brar family.” Dil Diyaan Gallaan airs on Sony SAB. — IA