Devotional call

Amidst heightened anticipation, Sony Entertainment Television brings to life the divine Shrimad Ramayan, starting January 1, 2024. The show promises a renewed telling of this great Indian epic and the channel has now dropped the next promo which reveals Jan-Jan Ke Adarsh, Mann-Mann Ke Aaraadhya — Siya Ram. The revered Sita is essayed by the talented actress Prachi Bansa. Actor Sujay Reu breathes life into Lord Ram, an embodiment of the ideal husband.
Prachi on playing Sita, says, “I feel like I have manifested this role for myself, and this is a part that only a few actors are fortunate enough to play in their lifetime. We’ve grown up hearing stories of the Ramayan, so the challenge is to bring this known story to life and aesthetically portray enduring love, steadfast loyalty, and unwavering faith that Ram and Sita are known and worshipped for.”
Portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, actor Sujay Reu says, “This promo beautifully captures the profound love and mutual reverence that define the relationship between Sita and Ram, adding a new depth of emotion to the retelling of this ageless narrative.”
