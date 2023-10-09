 'Dhak Dhak' trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi embark on a life-changing ride : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • 'Dhak Dhak' trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi embark on a life-changing ride

'Dhak Dhak' trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi embark on a life-changing ride

Their extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures and self-discovery

'Dhak Dhak' trailer: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi embark on a life-changing ride

A poster of Dhak Dhak. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 9

Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Dhak Dhak' on Monday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the trailer which she captioned, "Sometimes, taking a chance is all you need to do, to live your dreams. Here's our epic adventure to Khardung La #DhakDhak trailer out NOW. In cinemas 13th October." 

Check it out:

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film's narrative revolves around four women from different walks of life who come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La. The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies.

'Dhak Dhak' is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film is set to hit theaters on October 13, 2023.

Soon after the 'Dangal' actor shared the trailer, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow just an amazing enthusiast and immensely involving trailer, "a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "This looks so much fun!!! Can't wait to see the magic on the big screen." Recently the makers unveiled the first track of the film 'Re Banjara' which received decent responses from the fans.

'Re Banjara,' a song that beautifully encapsulates the soul and essence of the film. This heartfelt track captures the spirit of these women as they spread their wings and embark on an adventure.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Jatinder Singh lend their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kundan Vidyarthi and Baba Bulleh Shah. The music is composed by Rishi Dutta and produced by Sandeep Chatterjee and Rishi Dutta.

Apart from this, Fatima will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's film 'Metro...In Dino' and in Meghna Gulzar's next 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

#Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

3
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

4
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

5
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

6
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada

7
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

8
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

9
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

10
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated