Dhanashree pens long note on Yuzvendra Chahal’s birthday as leg-spinner turns 33

ANI
Mumbai, July 23
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wished her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on his 33rd birthday on Sunday. Dhanashree took to Instagram to share cute pictures of herself with Chahal.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post, “Today & everyday is special. Happy birthday. Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda. Aur humara sabse special person. The name I love to say always YUZI. Thank you @anurag_kabburphotography for capturing the best.”
In the monochrome pictures, Dhanashree could be seen in a printed oversized shirt and denim jeans, while Chahal donned a black shirt with trousers. Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and adorable messages for the cricketer.
"Chahal bhaiya jindabad," a fan commented.
A user wrote, "Happy Birthday chahal bhaiya have a wonderful day."
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon, in a private ceremony.
Meanwhile, the Indian leg spin bowler, who competes for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket, was born on July 23, 1990. Chahal was the second player in T20I history to record a six-wicket haul and the first Indian. He was the first concussion replacement to be honoured as man of the match in a cricket match on a global scale.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur
Picture of woman killed in Delhi circulated with false claim...
Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi
Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...
Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat
Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...
Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal
As per official, Chinese nationals had made an earlier attem...