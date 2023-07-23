Dhanashree pens long note on Yuzvendra Chahal’s birthday as leg-spinner turns 33

ANI

Mumbai, July 23

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wished her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on his 33rd birthday on Sunday. Dhanashree took to Instagram to share cute pictures of herself with Chahal.

She captioned the post, “Today & everyday is special. Happy birthday. Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life. Rab ka banda. Aur humara sabse special person. The name I love to say always YUZI. Thank you @anurag_kabburphotography for capturing the best.”

In the monochrome pictures, Dhanashree could be seen in a printed oversized shirt and denim jeans, while Chahal donned a black shirt with trousers. Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and adorable messages for the cricketer.

"Chahal bhaiya jindabad," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "Happy Birthday chahal bhaiya have a wonderful day."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon, in a private ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Indian leg spin bowler, who competes for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket, was born on July 23, 1990. Chahal was the second player in T20I history to record a six-wicket haul and the first Indian. He was the first concussion replacement to be honoured as man of the match in a cricket match on a global scale.

