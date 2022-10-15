Dhanush, Prabhas all praise for Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' — highest-rated Indian film that beat 'KGF 2', 'RRR'

Chennai, October 15
Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada film 'Kantara' has broken the record of Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB.
The film, which released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.
Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).
Dhanush, Prabhas shower praise on the film
Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas are the latest to have showered praise on director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, 'Kantara'.
While Dhanush took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the film calling it 'Mindblowing', Prabhas took to Instagram to register that he had watched the film a second time.
Dhanush said, " 'Kantara'...A Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."
Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022
Prabhas said, "Watched 'Kantara' for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!"
Check out his post:
View this post on Instagram
The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Kantara' has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.
IANS
