Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to star in Sriram Raghavan's war-drama 'Ikkis'

Chandigarh, December 8

On the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday, National Award winning director Sriram Raghavan and Maddock Films' producer Dinesh Vijan announce a new film that will star Dharmendra. Titled Ikkis, it is a war drama, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The makers made the announcement of their next project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol's 87th birthday. A picture has also been released by the team that has Dharmendra sitting with Agastya and Sriram. Here's the Instagram post by Maddock Films:

The team also informed that Ikkis will be based on the life ofSecond Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was killed during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Ikkis will be going on floor next year.

