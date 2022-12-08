Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda to star in Sriram Raghavan's war-drama 'Ikkis'

Chandigarh, December 8
On the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday, National Award winning director Sriram Raghavan and Maddock Films' producer Dinesh Vijan announce a new film that will star Dharmendra. Titled Ikkis, it is a war drama, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.
The makers made the announcement of their next project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol's 87th birthday. A picture has also been released by the team that has Dharmendra sitting with Agastya and Sriram. Here's the Instagram post by Maddock Films:
View this post on Instagram
The team also informed that Ikkis will be based on the life ofSecond Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was killed during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Ikkis will be going on floor next year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM
Congress sinks to all-time low in Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal-h...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results: Congress wrests hill state from BJP, eight ministers lose, CM Jairam Thakur resigns
Final Tally: Congress 40 | BJP 25 | Independent 3
Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla
Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...
Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates
Congress wins 40 seats in 68-member House
BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost
BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...