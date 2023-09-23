Dharmendra calls himself 'qismat wala' as he shares a happy picture enjoying Sunny's Gadar 2 success

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 23

Veteran actor Dharmendra is a proud father and he makes sure to include his fans in those special moments with his family. This time around, Dharmendra has expressed his joy about 'Gadar 2'. On Saturday, he congratulated his elder son Sunny Deol on the success of 'Gadar 2' and was ecstatic about its box office performance. Not just that, he also thanked the audience for making the movie a blockbuster.

Along with a happy picture, Dharmendra wrote on his X account,"Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai (Friends, it is only a father with great luck who gets to see his son, when he becomes a father playfully fight with his children)."

It futher reads, "Sunny brought me to USA to enjoy the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Great full to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A block buster."

Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai 💕💕💕💕💕🧿 Sunny brought me to USA to enjoy 😊the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Great full to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A block buster 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GRCsKsM40w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 22, 2023

It's not the first time that Dharmendra has expressed his happiness on the success of Sunny Deol's latest cinematic venture. He has, in the past, congratulated his son and the entire team of 'Gadar 2' several times.

As the family is enjoying in the US, the Sunny Deol-starrer is still enjoying a great run at the box office. The movie has been appreciated not just in India but also internationally.

'Gadar 2' managed to collect Rs.700 crore worldwide, surpassing its initial box office estimations, which are expected to be maximum Rs 450 crore for lifetime. It's also among the highest grossing Indian films of 2023, banking on its strong nationalism pitch.

'Gadar 2' is set in the period of 1951 to 1971, as the protagonist Tara Singh once again goes to Pakistan, this time to rescue his son while thrashing the Pakistani Army.

