Dharmendra celebrates ‘Gadar 2’ success, pens heartfelt post

ANI
Mumbai, August 14
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ has literally taken the box office by storm. The film has collected Rs 135 crore in just 3 days.
Speaking of the Deol family, they are leaving no chance to celebrate 'Gadar 2' success.
On Monday, Sunny's father and legendary star Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote, "Friends, love you all for your loving response to Gadar 2. His blessings and your good wishes made it a blockbuster."
He also dropped a picture of him flashing his warm smile while standing behind a flower bouquet that adorned the setting, with LED alphabet lights forming the words "Gadar 2".
Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.
In Gadar 2, Sunny reprised his iconic character of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel returned as Sakeena.
Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also features Ukarsh Sharma as Charanjeet. Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army.
'Gadar 2' is emerging as Sunny Deol’s biggest hit in his 40-year career.
