Dharmendra gives a befitting reply to netizen who said why he was behaving like a struggling actor

ANI

Mumbai, February 16

Veteran actor Dharmendra is an avid social media user. From sharing details about his work projects to giving netizens a sneak peek into his personal life, the 'Sholay' star never misses a moment to stay connected with his fans on a virtual platform.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared his look from his upcoming project 'Taj: Royal Blood'.

He informed his followers that he would be essaying the role of Sheikh Salim Chisti in the project.

"Friends, i am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti....a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role.........need your good wishes," Dharmendra captioned the post.

While many heaped praises on his look, one user wrote, "Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?"

Dharmendra took note of the tweet and responded in a dignified way.

"Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling.........Resting means.....end of your loving dreams....end of your beautiful journey," Dharmendra replied.

His reply is winning over hearts on the Internet.

"Sir this humility is what is needed the most nowadays. The world needs more and more humbleness. Keep spreading love sir. You are a role model to billions," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful response sir. Love you," another one wrote.