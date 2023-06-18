Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 18

Yesteryear star Dharmendra is a happy granddad as Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol got married on Sunday.

From attending each ceremony to being the happiest at them all, there are photos and videos of Dharmendra from the wedding that have gone viral on the Internet.

Here's a video of his entry:

The latest one is where the coolest ‘dadaji’ Dharmendra is dancing to the beats of dhol.

Among the baraatis with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, in the video, Dharmendra danced at the entrance of the venue, setting the mood for all the other baraatis.

Watch the video:

He can be seen beaming with joy while Karan Deol, mounted on a ‘ghodi’ (mare), smiled as everyone danced around him danced.

Meet dulhe raja:

While Sunny Deol opted for a white kurta pyjama paired with long green sherwani, Bobby Deol wore a powder blue sherwani. Dharmendra looked dapper in a brown suit with white shirt and tie. All the Deols wore red turban.

Here's another video:

The venue for the wedding festivities has been Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.

For his wedding, Karan chose a cream sherwani, Drisha complimented with a red lehenga. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and a necklace.

There are pictures of the couple doing the rounds on social media. They can be seen sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. It seems they were getting ready for the "pheras".

Take a look:

As the bride and groom make the promise:

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

