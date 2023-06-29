Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

Mumbai, June 29
Veteran actor Dharmendra has penned a note for wife Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, saying that his advanced age and ill health prevents him from personally telling them about the love and respect he has for them.
The Hindi cinema veteran shared a throwback photo with Esha Deol alongside his post. "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids... loving Takhtani's and Vohra's l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart... age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you... but," Dharmendra wrote.
The 87-year-old didn't provide any details about his "illness".
Hours later, Esha posted a photo from her 2012 wedding to Bharat Takhtani. In the framed photo, she is accompanied by Dharmendra, Malini and her husband.
"Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u (sic)," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
Dharmendra's post comes days after the marriage of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.
Malini, who is Dharmendra's second wife, and her daughters were absent from the wedding festivities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi likely to take chopper to violence-hit Churachandpur after convoy stopped by Manipur Police
Congress leader returns to Imphal after remaining stuck at B...
3 people stabbed at University of Waterloo in Canada, suspect in police custody
Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall, where...
India removed from UNSG report on impact of armed conflict on children
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called upon I...
Lok Sabha drill: PM Modi chairs BJP huddle, 3 zones for focused work
Sources said cabinet and party reshuffle could happen in Jul...
Condition of Bhim Army chief Aazad stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered: Police
Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at in Saharanpur district’s D...