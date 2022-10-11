Dharmendra posts picture from Sholay, calls Amitabh 'most talented actor'

Mumbai, October 11
Veteran star Dharmendra has shared a throwback image from the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' and wished the "most talented" star Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie 'Uunchai'.
Dharmendra took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the film. The cine icon, who essayed Jai, is seen wearing a red T-shirt with blue jeans and Dharmendra, who essayed Veeru, is seen wearing a T-shirt with denim jacket and blue jeans.
Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great 👍 . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best 🙏. pic.twitter.com/Yg5wIEQaqM— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2022
'Sholay' is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star, as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films.
"Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best," he wrote.
Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Uunchai', which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...
Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president
Jay Shah to remain secretary
Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1
A 3-judge Bench led by CJI UU Lalit says the Centre is at li...