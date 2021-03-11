'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital

Tribune Web Desk

Mumbai, May 1

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital after he pulled a muscle and is back home now.

In video tweeted after his return, the 86-year-old star said: "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (at the) back. So, I have to go to hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway, I am back with your good wishes and His blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all."

Friends, i have learnt the lesson ?? pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

Earlier a source close to the family said, the veteran actor is “completely fine”.

“He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now,” the source close to the family told PTI.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani’s “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960.

Some of his best performances include classics such as “Sholay”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and “Seeta Aur Geeta”.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. (With PTI inputs)