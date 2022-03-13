Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

Yesteryear star Dharmendra loves posting updates on his life, some retro Bollywood trivia, anecdotes from his films and often enjoys interacting with his fans.

In his latest Instagram post, Dharmendra shared a clip with his close friend and veteran actress Tanuja who visited Dharmendra at his house. In the clip from their reunion, Dharmendra and Tanuja seem to be having a gala time reliving good old memories.

In the cute video, Dharmendra tells Tanuja how they have shared a bond of love from the very start of knowing each other. He says, “Tanu, humara kitna pyaar raha hai shuru se. Grandmother se, Shobhana Ji (Tanuja’s mother), Nutan (Tanuja’s sister)”

As the legendary actor is reminiscing the closeness with her family, he forgets to name Tanuja who interrupts him and asks, “Aur main?”

Dharmendra then lovingly pets her on the cheek and points out how some people are jealous of their bond. He continues, “Kuch log nazar laga dete hain.” Agreeing with him, Tanuja says, “Hundred per cent, nazar lagate hain.”

To which Dharmendra retorts, “To hell with them na?” Tanuja repeats, “To hell with them.”

Dharmendra then concludes the video by saying, “Anyway, I am sitting with my darling.”

In the caption of the adorable video, the Sholay actor wrote, “An old loving family association with Shobhna ji, Nutan and Tanuja. We are regular visitors to each other home. A recent affectionate meeting with loving lively and chirpy Tanuja.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

So, when Aapka Dharam posts a video, what do you think would the fans do? Yes, their excitement knew no bounds. Happy to see the two yesteryear stars together, a fan commented, “My two all time favourite legends. Love you loads. Another fan wrote, “Love to see 2 legends together.” A fan commented, “Nazar naa lage aapko” with several red heart emojis. A comment reads, “Both of you are so adorable.” Yet another fan remembered how the two looked great together in song ‘Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Pass from the movie Do Chor, his comment reads, “Chahe raho door chahe raho pass ye song bhot achha hai aap dono ka sath me.”

Workwise, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also has the sequel of Apne with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will also feature Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.

#Dharmendra #tanuja