Dharmendra, Salman Khan recreate Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’ step from ‘Animal’

Mumbai, December 31
Veteran actor Dharmendra and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recreated Bobby Deol’s ‘Jamal Kudu’ step from ‘Animal’ in the weekend ka vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.
In the promo shared by Colors TV, Dharmendra can be seen having a great time on the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ stage with Salman Khan and others. Dharmendra balances the glass in his mouth while dancing to the song 'Jamal Kudu'. Dharmendra even tried to balance it on his palm, and others joined in.
Salman was also seen attempting to balance the glass on his head, but it toppled and he caught it with his hands the next second. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh took the same step and joined in.
The caption reads, “Get ready to channel your inner ‘Animal.’ Only on this new year special episode!”
Actors Ranbir Kapoor- and Bobby Deol-starrer action-thriller film ‘Animal’ has received massive love from the audience. It has emerged as Ranbir’s career biggest opener.
‘Animal’ helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.
It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.
The 3-hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
