Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Chandigarh, February 8

India's most loved singer Lata Mangeshkar left behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice.The legendary singer passed away on February 6 in Mumbai after an illness.



Like others, veteran actor Dharmendra, too, was saddned hearing about her death. He said he did not have the heart to attend the funeral of India’s ‘Nightingale’.

Dharmendra, in a recent interview with 'The Times of India', shared that "he got ready to go for Mangeshkar’s funeral thrice, but he couldn’t step out of his house as he “didn’t want to see her leaving us.” He was feeling “uneasy and uncomfortable” ever since he heard the news of her death.

The Sholay actor tweeted: “The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace.”

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

He shared a close bond with ‘Lata Didi’ who was in contact with him even until recently.

Dharmendra recalled how after he posted a grim tweet on Twitter, the late singer “immediately called up” to ask if he was okay. He said she spoke to him for half hour to cheer him up.

Besides, Dharmendra, actors Amithab Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Hansal Mehta were among others from the film industry who paid rich tributes to the singer.

In Pakistan, too, noted personalities from across all fields described Mangeshkar as the "nightingale of the subcontinent" and the "queen of melody" and said the legend is the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

In a tweet, the US Embassy in India said, "History will mark her contribution to India's music in golden words."

