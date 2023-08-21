Dharmendra seeks fans’ love and good wishes for son Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’

Chandigarh, August 21
‘Gadar 2’ has been enjoying a good run at the box office. The first two weeks of its run in India have raked in Rs 335 crore.
Sunny Deol’s father, Dharmendra, recently tweeted his picture along with the ‘Gadar 2’ logo, thanking fans for their overwhelming response to the film.
Dharmendra tweeted, “Always…always need your love and good wishes. Friends love you all for your thundering applause”.
Always….Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8JQ4hGCW8I— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 19, 2023
To this, the fans have responded positively. One of the users wrote, “The original Greek God One and only Dharmendra”. To this, the veteran actor responded, “Gagan , main jo bhi hoon.. Mehar e Maalik aur ap sab ki duaon se hoon.”
Another user said, “Sir, Pure Deol Parivar to Mubarak ho Gadar2 ki kamyabi k liye. Happy for Deol’s.”
Dharmendra is a proud father as Sunny’s film continues to pull audiences into cinema halls across the country.
Earlier, Esha Deol had organised a special screening of the film, following which her mother Hema Malini had reportedly praised Sunny’s performance.
