Dharmendra shares rib-tickling clip from ‘Chupke Chupke’; fans call it wonderful movie of ‘Golden Era of Bollywood’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has a good fan base on the social media. The actor often posts pictures and videos on Internet to entertain his fans.

On Tuesday, Dharmendra shared an old funny video clip from his film “Chupke Chupke”.

pic.twitter.com/BhcHvecjfV. Nazia , jeeti raho ?? Chupke Chupke ?? Ek gud gudti comedy ??. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 17, 2022

A fan wrote: Sirji aap ka Performance har movies main super rahetha tha comedy aur action, emotional and romantic, aap to film industry ke king ho.. my Heman.”

Sirji aap ka Performance har movies main Super rahetha tha comedy aur Action Emotional and Romantic aap to film industry ke king ho my He man ?????????? — Ravikanth beldar (@ravikanthbeldar) May 17, 2022

Another commented: “Dharm ji aapki comedy movies mein chupke chupke is one of the greatest movie hai aur apse behtar koi nahin kar sakta, closest to my heart ?? I keep watching again and again just to watch you,??”

Dharm ji aapki comedy movies mein chupke chupke is one of the greatest movie hai aur apse behtar koi nahin kar sakta, closest to my heart ?? I keep watching again and again just to watch you, ?? — promil (@KathnaurPromil) May 17, 2022

What a film and what an acting by u sir.full flow me ???? ?? ???? ?? ?????? — yogi kumar (@PARVEENBHIWANI) May 17, 2022