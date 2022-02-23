Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

Actor Dharmendra, who does farming in his spare time and loves doing it, has shared a video of him from a farm. Sharing the video, he wrote, “How are you friends? Have got onions installed… I am going to get potatoes planted”.

In the video, Dharmendra is seen standing on the field and talking to the farmers.

As fans poured him with good wishes, some of the replies were funny and others witty.

Another wrote: “Dharam sir, we also have to see your farm house”, while another user wrote, “Dharam paji, send something to us too”. “Kyun kya pichhli Gehu ki fasal pe daam achhe nahin mile the jo aaloo pyaz pe aa gaye. Vinti hai LASSAN na laga”, wrote one.

Another user writes, “It’s great to see your love for nature”.

On work front, Dharmendra would soon be seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Dharmendra was born in 1935 to Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur in a Sikh Punjabi Jat family. He did his schooling from Ludhiana.

