Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Chandigarh, February 22
Actor Dharmendra, who does farming in his spare time and loves doing it, has shared a video of him from a farm. Sharing the video, he wrote, “How are you friends? Have got onions installed… I am going to get potatoes planted”.
In the video, Dharmendra is seen standing on the field and talking to the farmers.
As fans poured him with good wishes, some of the replies were funny and others witty.
Commenting on the post, a social media user wrote, “Bhaji I think you miss Punjab”</p
Bhaji I think you miss Punjab https://t.co/DBKSZ8tmb0 pic.twitter.com/8L3GlFSQl6— Taaya Amritsaria ਤਾਇਆ (@TayaAmritsaria3) February 21, 2022
Inka MSP tey ho gaya kya 🙏 https://t.co/5x4Nb4Tih0— Anjul Negi (kotdwara, UK) (@UkAnjul) February 22, 2022
Another wrote: “Dharam sir, we also have to see your farm house”, while another user wrote, “Dharam paji, send something to us too”. “Kyun kya pichhli Gehu ki fasal pe daam achhe nahin mile the jo aaloo pyaz pe aa gaye. Vinti hai LASSAN na laga”, wrote one.
Kyun kya pichhli Gehu ki fasal pe daam achhe nahin mile the jo aaloo pyaz pe aa gaye.— Jhanpoo झाँपू جھانپو (@jhanpoo_) February 22, 2022
Vinti hai LASSAN na laga. https://t.co/YfsLQ2OVQj pic.twitter.com/yCliDS6Zas
Another user writes, “It’s great to see your love for nature”.
It's a great inspiration, you're still active at this age SIRE.... https://t.co/FjGfp9xbMP— hitesh n kothari (@hiteshnkothari) February 22, 2022
Apka koi jawab nahi paji,🙏🙏 https://t.co/uBxyqbSwsC— Legend of Own (@LegendryIndian) February 22, 2022
On work front, Dharmendra would soon be seen in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
Dharmendra was born in 1935 to Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur in a Sikh Punjabi Jat family. He did his schooling from Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...