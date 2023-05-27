Dharti Bhatt on her character Rashmi in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Actress Dharti Bhatt’s character Rashmi in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albela is a grey character who consistently attempts to disrupt the lives of its protagonists, Kanha and Sayuri. She reveals that people often misunderstand her in real life due to the nature of her character.

She says, “I portray the strong and cunning character of Rashmi. While I receive praise for my portrayal, sometimes people misunderstand my true personality. Those who are close to me understand how different I am in reality. I lead a simple life and consider myself a spiritual person.” She adds, “People who are unaware of my true self often think I’m rude. However, this perception doesn’t matter much to me because as long as I have the opportunity to portray a strong and compelling character, I am okay. Those who are close to me are aware of my nature and continue to appreciate my work.”