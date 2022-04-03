Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora expecting their first child

Popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora had their fans excited on Saturday as they said they are were expecting their first child. The couple took to social media account and shared lovely pictures. In the caption, Dheeraj wrote, “We’re expecting, a tiny miracle… August 2022.” Soon congratulatory messages started pouring in.
Hina Khan wrote, “Many congratulations to both of u.” Mohit Malik wrote, “Great news …” Shiny Doshi wrote, “Best news… super happy for you guys. Can’t wait now.” Chhavi Pandey wrote, “wowwwwww ...super happy for you both.” — TMS
